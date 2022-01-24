Donald Ray Hirneisen, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at United Zion Retirement Community.
He was born in Reinholds to the late Earl and Anna (Lindsey) Hirneisen and was the husband of the late Jean (Fisher) Hirneisen.
Donald was an inspector for Parish Pressed Steel Co. He was a member and past commander of Reinholds Post #6759 VFW, a member of Oak Orchard/ Riverdale Post #28, American Legion, Reinholds Lions Club and was a volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver for Reinholds Fire Company. Donald was an avid golfer and hunter, and cherished time spent with family and friends. He also enjoyed boating and was member and past commodore of Indian River Yacht Club. In earlier years, he coached midget midget baseball.
Donald is survived by four children, Donna, wife of Larry Rutt, Ricky, husband of Donna Hirneisen, Kathy, wife of Donald Cochran, Tammy, wife of Michael Franklin; six grandchildren, Ross, Kristi, Donald, Anna, Elena, Yana and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Hirneisen; a son, Lyn Hirneisen and a grandson, Keith Rutt.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Scott Brubaker officiating. Masks are required. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, ATTN: Voluntary Service Office, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Building 18, 1st Floor, Lebanon, PA, 17042.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.