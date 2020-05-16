Donald Ray "Buddy" Garman, 85, the porch "sentinel" of Park Avenue, Ephrata, gave up his watch on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after suffering a fall.
Born in Denver he was the son of the late to John F. and Elizabeth (Hertzog) Garman and was the loving husband of Vivian A. Garman for 53 years.
Donnie, as many knew him, served in the U.S. Army and in 1965 became the owner and operator of the Denver Cut Rate and for four decades served his beloved hometown.
He was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Ephrata Lodge No. 665, Lancaster County Lodge of Perfection, Reading Lodge of Perfection, Reading Rajah Shrine, Lancaster County Fireman's Association, Denver Fire Company, Liberty Fire Company and past president of Denver Lions Club.
Donnie enjoyed NASCAR racing, hunting, snowmobiling, and fishing (especially in Canada). He also was very diligent in watching over the neighborhood from his favorite front porch chair.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are three children, Regina (Cole) VanDervort of Radford, VA, John D. Garman of Costa Mesa, CA, Becca Collins of Arlington, VA; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Marlene (Dave) Campbell of Manheim, Phyllis (George) Wolf of Akron, and Judy (Dave) Hertzog of Denver and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Josephine, Carl, and Marlin"Honey."
Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To honor his love for furry pets, please consider a memorial contribution in Donnie 's name to an animal rescue of your choice.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »