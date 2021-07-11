Donald Ray "Buddy" Garman, 85, loving husband of Vivian A. Garman, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata followed by a celebration of life service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Brian Messler officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Plant a tree in memory of Donald Garman
A living tribute »
