Donald R. Steinmetz, age 87, formerly of Ronks, passed away peacefully at Calvary Homes on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was the husband of Yvonne H. LeFevre Steinmetz with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage on April 16. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late James M. and Mildred Cox Steinmetz. He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. He worked for Black & Decker of Lancaster for 33 years, then Bulova Technology, retiring in 1997. He graduated from McCaskey High School class of 1952. Don enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Deborah E. wife of Vernon Smoker of Gap, Judith L. wife of G. Edward Minder, III of Lancaster, Donald S. husband of Audrey Martin Steinmetz of Lancaster, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter Marina A. Smoker and 12 siblings. The family would like to express their thanks to Garden View and Health Care at Calvary Homes for the special care Don received.
A memorial service will take place from the Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Wednesday, June 24th at 11:30 a.m., with a time to greet the family from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Tom Hubbard will be officiating. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. at the Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, with a viewing time from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Tim Rogers will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Calvary Homes benevolence fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17606. shiveryfuneralhome.com