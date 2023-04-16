Donald R. Stair, Sr., 93, died on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Barbara Mae (Becker) Stair for 68 years prior to her death in 2020.
Don graduated from Columbia High School, Class of 1949. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force, where he earned the rank of Sergeant and was an air traffic controller in Guam. Don worked for Wolf Supply Company in Wrightsville for 31 years and then retired from Reeb Millwork after 16 years of service. He was a 71- year member of Abel Poff Leithiser American Legion Post 469. Don enjoyed boating, golfing, woodworking, and jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by his son, Donald R. Stair, Jr. of Wrightsville; daughter, Susan M. Stump and her husband, Brad of York; three grandchildren, Keith Stair, Kristen Stump, and Kevin Stump. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Stair, Jr., Samuel Stair, and Edwin Stair; and his sister, Eunice Collins.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Etzweiler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery with a flag folding presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard, followed by a reception at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wrightsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County Cancer Patient Help Fund at Wellspan York Health Foundation, 2500 N. George Street, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street Wrightsville, PA 17368. etzweilerfuneralhome.com