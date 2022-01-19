Donald R. Newell, 81, a resident of Pleasant View Retirement Communities in Manheim, passed away in his home on Friday, January 14, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruthmary T. Newell, and two daughters, Amy L. Newell, Sellersville, and Gwen Newell, Manheim.
Donald was an Eagle Scout, a veteran of the United States Navy, and a 48-year member of the American Society of Safety Professionals. In his retirement, he was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America where he enjoyed showing his 1959 Morgan Plus 4. He was also an active participant in the Pleasant View Model Railroad Club and Wood Shop. Donald was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim.
Funeral services and inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to the Pleasant View Benevolent Endowment Fund or Pleasant View COIN fund, 554 N. Penryn Road, Manheim PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com