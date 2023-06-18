Donald R. Mummert, 99, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2023, at Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy where he received kind and compassionate care. A longtime resident of Florida, he was born in Davenport, Iowa to the late Roy and Earline (Anderson) Mummert. After his high school graduation in Philadelphia in 1942, he enlisted into the Navy and served in WWII aboard the USS Kwajalein. He participated in taking back the Philippine Islands.
Donald was a sociable person, making friends wherever he was. He traveled and lived in many places. After his return home from his service in the Navy, Donald eventually opened his own business; Mummert Sheet Metal; in Lancaster County. He then sold that business and he continued to work in similar career fields in Pittsburg, PA, Detroit, MI, Richmond, VA and Delta, UT; until his retirement in 1990. After retiring he moved to Fort Myers, Florida and lived in DelTora golf community for 33 happy years before moving back to Lancaster in November. He was also a long-time member of the VFW, American Legion and Masonic Lodge 43 in Lancaster, where he obtained the title of Worshipful Master in 1987.
Donald is survived by his niece Diane Kurtz of Lancaster, her children Brandon Kurtz and Logan Kurtz (Taylor); and his nephew Joseph Esbenshade, Jr. of Tucson, AZ (Brenda), and their children Kevin Esbenshade (Wendy) and Joseph Esbanshade III (Autumn). Along with his parents he is preceded in passing by his sister Geraldine Esbenshade.
A graveside service will be held June 21, 2023, at 10 AM at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's name may be made to Hospice and Community Care at hospiceandcommunitycare.org. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com