Donald R. Kurtz, age 86, of Gap, PA, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Patsy Boose Kurtz with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage on October 10th.
He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. Donnie graduated from the former Cochranville High School and then attended Goldey Beacom College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in Europe as a stenographer. He retired from the Acme Market meat department and was a lifetime member of the Gap Fire Company where he had over 40 years of service. Donnie enjoyed cars, hunting and spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 sons: Bryan, husband of Cynthia Witmer Kurtz of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Brad, husband of Carrie Hettich Kurtz of Willow Street, 3 grandchildren: Alyssa wife of Robert Bunton of Lititz, Taylor wife of Austin Groff of Paradise, Braden Kurtz of Mt. Pleasant, SC, 3 great-grandchildren: Cooper, Harrison and a baby girl due in February, brother Richard R. husband of Jean Goss Kurtz of Drumore.
There will be a viewing at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA on Sunday, November 6th from 2 to 4 p.m. A private service and burial will take place at Georgetown Methodist Cemetery on Monday, November 7, 2022. shiveryfuneralhome.com
