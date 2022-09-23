Donald R. Hartzler, 74, of 627 Belleville Lane, Belleville, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. He was born August 1, 1948 in Lewistown, a son of the late Paul C. and Kathryn (Yoder) Hartzler. On September 11, 1971, he married Glenda K. (Peachey) Hartzler. She survives at their home.
Along with his wife, he is also survived by: two sons, Kent Hartzler & wife Stephanie and their daughters, Lauren & fianc Ayden Yoder, Ashley, and Mattie of Manheim; and Neil Hartzler & wife Lena and their children Brianna, Drew, Adria, Emma, & Camila of Belleville, two brothers, Charles "Chuck" Hartzler & wife Esther of Belleville, and Robert T. "Geeter" Hartzler of Belleville, two sisters, Wendi Wagner & husband Denny of Milroy, and Jan Ruby & husband Rob of McVeytown, as well as a sister-in-law, Kim Hartzler & companion Bim Pearce of Ferguson Valley. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Hartzler and Tom Glick and his wife Nancy.
Don was a 1966 graduate of Belleville Mennonite School. He was manager of the Agway Store in Belleville and Agway Petroleum in Lewistown for a number of years, then he served in a management role for 41 years with Union Mill, a Division of Chemgro in Belleville.
He was a member of Locust Grove Mennonite Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, assumed various leadership roles at the church, and was currently serving on the church finance committee. He valued his participation in the Men's Bible Study group at church as well. Through the years he has also served on many agriculture boards including PennAg Industries Association.
He was also currently serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Valley View Haven and was on the Municipal Water Authority Board of Union Township. Don loved his family and especially his grandchildren, who he affectionately referred to as his "Treasurers". He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar, traveling with his wife, and spending time at his hunting cabin. He was an avid hunter, fisherman & golfer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at Locust Grove Mennonite Church with Ivan Yoder & Neil Renno officiating. Burial will take place prior to the service, at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Locust Grove Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Locust Grove Mennonite Church.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to: Valley View Haven, 4702 East Main St., Belleville, PA 17004.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, Belleville, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.hendersonfuneralhomes.net.
