Donald R. Felty

Donald "Don" Felty, 78, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Born in Pottsville, PA, he was the son of the late Guy and Mildred Felty. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Sara (Montoya) Felty, with whom he would've celebrated 55 years of marriage on November 18th. He is also survived by his daughter, Jean Felty.
A memorial service to reflect on the life of Don will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10 AM at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St, Lititz. Interment will follow at Witness Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Don's name to Disabled American Veterans at secure.dav.org.