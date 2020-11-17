Donald R. "Donnie" Schroll, 84 of Manor Township passed away at home Thursday morning, November 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Hershey on February 23, 1936, he was the son of the late George and Helen Schroll. He was the husband of Daniel R. Markel with whom he married on October 21, 2015.
Donnie graduated from Hershey High School. Donnie served in the United States Navy Reserves. He retired from Lancaster Newspapers, where he worked in the composing room. He was a Nascar fan, with Jimmie Johnson being his favorite driver. He enjoyed watching the Eagles and especially when they won the Super Bowl.
It was very meaningful and important to both Donnie and his partner of 28 years, Dan to finally legalized their marriage after many years in 2015. They enjoyed many visits to Rehoboth Beach and to the Bahamas together. Their circle of friends and neighbors are to be thanked for their support during Donnie's illness.
Donnie will be missed by his husband, Daniel R. Markel and Dan's mother and sisters and their cat, Casper.
