Donald R. "Don" Sample, 90, formerly of Quarryville, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Barbara R. (Reese) Sample, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.
Born in New Providence, he was the son of the late William Sample and Ada (Lefever) McVey.
Don was a graduate of the Southern Lancaster County Joint High School, class of 1949. He then found employment with Ford New Holland, working in the manufacturing production planning department, and retired in 1991 with 40 years of service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955.
Throughout his whole life Don had a love for sports. He played Junior Legion Baseball in Quarryville for 10 years. When he was 13, he played with the New Providence Midget Baseball Team, where they won the first-ever midget baseball tournament at Stumpf's Field in Lancaster. Don coached midget baseball in Quarryville for many years, coached Dottie's Snack Bar Softball Team for many years, and umpired PIAA softball for 25 years. In 2021 Don was inducted into The Solanco Hall of Fame. Don's most important love was his love for his wife. He and Barbara loved each other's company, and they enjoyed traveling, going to sporting events, and vacationing in Stone Harbor with their grandsons. They were always together, best friends for their entire marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Natalie Kopp, wife of Doug, of Lancaster, and Julia Motter, wife of Gary, of Columbia; grandsons, Wyatt Kopp, Reese Motter, Gabe Motter, and Cole Motter; and a sister, Jackie Weaver, of Strasburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Gabriel Motter, and a sister, Shirley Fultineer.
Services and Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Don's love for sports by sending a donation to a Solanco sports organization of your choice.
To leave an online condolence, please visit Don's obituary at