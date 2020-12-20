Donald R. "Don" Mabee, 71, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services in Pottstown. Born in Goshen, NY, he was the son of the late Frederick K. and Marion (Smith) Mabee. Don was the husband of Judy (Custard) Mabee with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage this past July 11th.
Don retired from Shop Rite. He volunteered for 18 years with the Cataract Fire and Hose Company in Goshen, NY. He enjoyed watching cowboy movies, camping, working in his vegetable garden and entertaining friends, especially Bob and Lillian Boyle. A jack of all trades, Don was always helping others with projects.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Judy, are two children, Lisa Urban, wife of Harry of Manheim and Duane Mabee, husband of Joy of Mount Joy. Also surviving are five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth F. Mabee.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania 19004, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com