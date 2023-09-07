Donald R. (Dick) Eager May 20,1934 -September 5, 2023

Donald R. (Dick) Eager, 89, formerly of Quarryville, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, September 05, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown, PA. Born in New Providence, he was the son of the late George and Myrtle Shissler Eager and was the husband of the late Irene Creter Eager for 67 years. He was preceded in death by three brothers, George (June), Roy, and Dave and three sisters Bertha (Bert) Wade, Evelyn (Eb) LeFevre, Dorothy (Dot) Hess.
He is survived by a daughter Pamela Frishkorn wife of Eric of Elizabethtown: three grandchildren, Aaron Frishkorn, and his wife Amanda, of Palmyra, Paige Carter wife of Josh of Hershey, and Luke Frishkorn and his wife Bailey of Harrisburg along with two great-grandsons Parker Frishkorn and Carson Carter and many nieces and nephews.
He was a lifelong member of New Providence Church of God (now Providence Church) where he taught Sunday School for many years and served on its board. He served in the U.S. Army, 1954-56 as a PFC, Trainer, was a 32nd Degree Mason, and loved to hunt. He was employed by Walley's Manufacturing - Shipyards, High Steel, but he is best known as the sole proprietor of Dick's Welding, for over 50 years.
There is hardly a farmer in the Southern End that did not know Dick and depend on him to have them "back up and running" quickly. If he was not in his shop 6 days a week even up to as recently as 5 years ago, you could find him in a field, a barn, hog house, or even up a silo in his younger days (70s!!!). Most of all he loved being a husband, father, and "Pappy" to his three grandkids and recently two great-grandsons.
A Funeral Service will be held at Providence Church, 265 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 4:00 PM with Pastors Dwight Lefever and Lester Swope officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church from 3:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dick's memory to Providence Church, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560.