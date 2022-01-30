Donald R. Danz, of Millersville, PA, passed in his 73rd year due to heart failure. Husband of Sharon D. Danz, he was an electrician at D&H Electric for over 40 years.
He is survived by Sharon D. Danz; children, Joel G. Danz, Brandi S. Rebman, and Nicole A. Danz; grandchildren, Joel A. Danz, Brooke A. Rebman, and Ethan T. Rebman; and siblings, Edward J. Danz and Cathy S. Pokapec. Donald was predeceased by his parents Stanley P. Danz and Minnie B. (Rager) Danz and brother, James C. Danz. Of the Catholic faith, member of the LCHS class of 1967, member of the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971 serving on the USS Shangri-La CVA38 and the Forrestal CVA59.
He loved vacationing with his family in Florida, was a trivia whiz, and loved music.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don’s memory to Hospice & Community Care 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
