Donald R. Brown, 79, of Lancaster, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard L. and Anna Bauers Brown. Don proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Don worked in automobile sales; in his early years he worked as a teaching golf professional.
Surviving are three sons: Brett A. Brown companion of Roberta Upton, of Mountville, Robert A. Brown of Conestoga, Daniel C. husband of Lana J. Brown of Lititz, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death is an infant son, a grandson, twin great grandsons, a half-brother, and a half-sister.
Services for Don will be private. To send the family online condolences please visit www.BuchFuneral.com
