Donald R. Bransby, 88, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born and raised in Cabbage Hill area on 34 Caroline Street, Don was the son of Theobald and C. Ruth Steel Bransby.
In addition to his wife, Nancy A. Imhoff Bransby, who passed away, November 17, 2016, they were married 64 years. He is survived by his son, Craig A. Bransby, husband of Lori Dull Bransby, Lancaster, PA, his daughter, Donna L. Fischer, wife of Edward Fischer, Landisville, PA and his son, Terry S. Bransby, Akron, PA, three granddaughters, three grandsons, three great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Bransby and a sister, Beatrice Gantz.
He retired as purchasing manager for DM Stoltzfus and Sons.
He loved music as did his wife, Nancy. He sang in various church choirs, Youth for Christ, Lanco Lads, both quartets, Armstrong convention Chorus and he was also in local theater shows. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster. Don was also an avid football fan of Penn State and the Dallas Cowboys.
Private committal services will be held at Centerville Cemetery.
If desired, memorials in Don's name may be made to the Dolly Kepner Music fund, Covenant United Methodist Church.
Please visit Don's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »