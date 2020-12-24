Donald "Pop" Eugene Risser, 77, entered eternal rest on December 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, after a vibrant life and living with ALS the last years. He was born in Clay to Robert W. Risser and Irene Zimmerman Risser as their only child. He married Jeannette "Jan" Bitler Risser with whom he just celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.
He was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds, PA. He was a machinist as well as an estimator for over 40 years with several machine shops including Weaver Ind. and MGP. He was a member of the Masons Lodge #665 of Ephrata and the Rajah Shriners of Blandon, PA. He shared his love of drag racing, mostly at Maple Grove and Cecil Country Raceways, with his sons, Lee, married to Kelly Young Risser and Jason, married to Adriana Iezzi Risser.
His legacy includes 3 grandchildren, Courtney Krimes, Taylor and Justin Risser. Also 2 step grandchildren Anthony and Domenic DeSimone. As well as 8 great-grandchildren, Sunnie Young, Sonya Ford, Lindsee Lyttle, David Lyttle, Jasper Forker, Ember Forker, Iris Forker, and Morgan Krimes.
Along with his family he will be missed by his dog, Sophie, who rescued him and who helped get him through these last years. He could not have done this journey without the doctors and nurses at the Hershey ALS Clinic. He also had a great appreciation and love for his church family along with the aide and nurses that helped care for him on a daily basis. Each and every one were a blessing to him.
Pop was preceded in death by his parents as well as his great-grandson Jaxon Lyttle.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
