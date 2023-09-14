Donald Pond, 70, of Lancaster passed away on September 11th, 2023 at home.
He is survived by his faithful canine companion, Axl as well as his children, Michele Waltman, Carrie Rea, and Brian Pond. 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and his siblings.
We are inviting friends and family to attend a Celebration of Life on Monday September 25th from 5 PM-9 PM at the Kiwanis Lodge building #22.
