Donald Paul Rowley, an engineer innovator of the pocket receiver used at the 1964 World's Fair in New York City, died on December 13, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care at the age of 88.
Don was born in Nyack, NY, February 7, 1931 to Glee (Durkee) Rowley and Keith M. Rowley. He was raised in Avon, NY and attended Rochester Radio School, Rochester Institute of Technology, and the University of Virginia.
He worked for Eastman Kodak (Naval Ordnance Division), General Electric, Philco Ford, and RCA. While he worked at General Electric, Don, in addition to innovating the pocket receiver, supervised the installation of mobile radio antennas on the roof of the World Trade Center. He retired from the Pennsylvania State Police in 1995, where he was a Communication Consultant.
Don is survived by his daughters; Lynn R. Pankuch, wife of Glenn, of Elizabethtown, PA, Sharon G. Madalis, wife of Edward, of Bloomsburg, PA, his sons; David P. Rowley, husband of Claudine, of Lancaster, PA, and Kevin M. Rowley, husband of Kim, of Clayton, NC. He is also survived by his wife Carol Spry Rowley of Millersville, four grandchildren, and four step-grandchildren.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
