Donald Paul Medlar, 91, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Morgan Franklin Medlar and Ethel Sharp Medlar.
Donald enjoyed walking, bowling, and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Paul) Reichwein of East Petersburg, PA; his cousin, Janet (Ernie) Baisch of Lancaster, PA; and his nephew, Charles Medlar, Jr. (Sally) of Paradise, PA.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline E. Medlar.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Creswell Cemetery in Conestoga, PA.
