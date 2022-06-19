Donald P. Zehr, 94, of Lititz, PA, passed away on June 8, 2022 at the United Zion Retirement Community surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Jean L. (Snyder) Zehr of Lititz, his son and daughter-in-law Philip and Eileen Zehr of Canastota, NY, his daughter Kathy Zehr of Lancaster, and his daughter and son-in-law Linda and George Langdon of Shelburne, VT, six grandchildren, a great-grandchild, four siblings, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Jonathan Zehr and five siblings.
Donald was born in Lewis County, NY, to the late Christian and Martha Zehr. He was raised on a dairy farm and learned the building trades and carpentry. In the 1950's he volunteered with the Mennonite Mission Board to provide housing for communities in Illinois and along the US-Mexican border. That is where he met his wife Jean, who also volunteered with the unit in Mathis, TX. They were married at the Neffsville Mennonite Church in 1957.
Donald worked as a carpenter in the Lititz area. In 1974, he returned with his family to dairy farming in NY. He loved his family and enjoyed his woodlot in the Adirondacks, gardening, his dogs, and reading about history and hunting adventures. In his retirement years he baked his own recipe for "Grandpa" cookies, did Sudoku puzzles daily, and designed and crafted intricate pieced wooden bowls, baskets, and furniture.
A memorial service will be on June 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org , 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
Online condolences may be made on SynderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »