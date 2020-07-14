Donald P. Grimm of Drumore, PA passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday July 8th, 2020 at his home. Born on September 16, 1949, in Washington, DC, Don was the son of the late Donald P. Grimm, Sr. and the late Janes Hayes. He was the loving husband of Judy (Talley) Grimm. They celebrated 40 wonderful years of marriage this past August 16th.
Don proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After the military, he was employed by Philadelphia Electric Company until his retirement in 1998.
In his spare time, Don enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley, cruising in his Corvette and most of all spending time with his wife Judy, who was the love of his life.
Surviving beside his wife are a daughter, Heather, wife of Michael Fawber and son, Cory Grimm husband of Andrea. Poppop Cool Don will also be greatly missed by his granddaughters, Kayla Grimm and Karly Fawber and also his great- grandchildren, Rhylee and Jayce Grimm.
Services will be private. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »