Donald P. Eckel, 86, of Brownstown, PA, passed away at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Born and raised in Johnstown, PA, Donald was son of the late Julius and Marion (Flemming) Eckel.
Donald served in the U.S. Army and worked as an engineer for NASA.
He was a longtime resident of Brownstown, PA and owned and operated a cast iron parts business after his retirement from NASA.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy J. (Alvord) Eckel, a sister, Judith Heinze of Johnstown, PA, and his loving children, grandchildren, and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »