Donald O. Ostertag, age 82 of Lititz and formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2020, at Brethren Village. He was the husband of Lois A. McGaw Ostertag, with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage on September 2nd. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Otto and Thelma Hershey Ostertag. He was a long time member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church. Don worked for New Holland Machine for 36 years before retirement and went on to work for Lancaster Christian School for 8 years before retiring. He later came out of retirement to help with maintenance at Calvary Baptist Church. Don graduated from Pequea Valley High School, Class of 1957 and Stevens Trade School, Class of 1960. He honorably served in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1962-1965.
In his free time, Don was a model railroader, loved putting puzzles together, enjoyed classical band, played trumpet and horn in the Malta Band of Lancaster, and sang in the Gap Male Chorus for 40 years. Don also volunteered a lot of his time to keep score for his sons' sporting games at LCS.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons: Donald Glenn Ostertag and David Brooks husband of Abigail Godfrey Ostertag, both of Lancaster, a granddaughter, Mia, and 3 step grandchildren, Emma, Tyler, and Caroline.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Don's honor to Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Ave, Gap, PA 17527. shiveryfuneralhome.com