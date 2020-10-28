Donald N. Waite, age 91, formerly of Cochranville, passed away at the Ware Presbyterian Village of Oxford on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was the husband of the late Anna M. Engel Waite, who passed away on November 12, 2012. He was born in Homeville, son of the late David W. & Florence Cochran Waite. In the past he was a member of the Parkesburg and Andrews Bridge Mennonite Churches. Don was a lifetime plumber owner/operator of Don's Plumbing & Heating and then working within the Oxford School District. He was an avid Phillies and 49ers fan. He enjoyed traveling and going to the mountains.
Surviving are 2 children: Dale E. husband of Trudy Tollinger Waite of Orbisonia, PA and Shirley A. Waite of Quarryville, 4 grandchildren: Regan Weldy of Philadelphia, Tiffany Walker of Kinzers, Tyler Robinson of Cochranville, and Nicholas Robinson of San Diego, 4 great grandsons: Joshua, Charles, Caleb and Cash. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Benjamin, Charles, Robert Waite, and Ruth Freligh.
Funeral service will take place from the Parkesburg Mennonite Church, 6 East 2nd Avenue, Parkesburg, PA, on Saturday, October 31st at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Scott Althouse will be officiating. Interment will be in the Andrews Bridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Friends of Pine Ridge, First Families Now, 2904 BIA 27, Porcupine, SD 57772-3027. Shiveryfuneralhome.com