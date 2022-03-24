Donald N. Polderman

Donald Neil Polderman, age 78 of Gloucester, VA, entered the presence of his Savior on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Donald was a native of New Jersey, retiring from Eastman Kodak Company. He was a member of Grace Covenant Church on Main Street in Gloucester, and a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, PA. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia Polderman; children, Todd Polderman (Molly), Robin Troutman (Dan), Heidi Birdwell; and grandchildren Sydney, Luke, Gannon, Nathan, Casey, and Mallory.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2155 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA officiated by the Reverend Dr. John Light. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home. Local arrangements by Spence Funeral Services, Manheim.
A living tribute »