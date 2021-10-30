Donald N. “Don” Sellers, 81, of East Petersburg died Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late William and Viola (Neff) Sellers.
Born in Martic Twp., PA he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elaine Sellers, one son, Michael Sellers of East Petersburg and two daughters, Tracy Weinoldt wife of Chris East Petersburg and Hope Graybill wife of Bobb of Lancaster. Don also enjoyed his 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Sellers.
Don enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, and could be found at his cabin in Juniata County after retirement. He also enjoyed helping people.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Colemanville United Methodist Cemetery, 210 Colemanville Church Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516. The family request casual dress attire.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: