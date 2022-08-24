Donald Mylin Born was born June 5, 1931 and died July 30, 1950 in Chinju, Republic of Korea. The son of the late Kathryne Schultz, he grew up in Lancaster and attended Reynolds Junior High School.
Donald enlisted in the Army June 16, 1948 and trained at Ft. Dix, New Jersey. After completing training, PVT. Born was stationed in Japan as part of the First Calvary in 1949. He was later assigned to the 31st Infantry Regiment, Seventh Division and was sent to South Korea. He was last accounted for July 28, 1950 and declared MIA August 30, 1950.
On June 21, 2022, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reported a finding of a DNA match to PVT Born's remains. It is with great reward that the family will welcome him home and lay him to rest.
Donald is survived by two nieces Donna M. Shue and Deborah A. Seiz (wife of Jeffrey); one nephew William L. Shue, Jr., a great-niece Amber J. Hogan (wife of David) as well as other numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Donald is preceded in death by his mother Kathryne Schultz, two sisters: Mary Gentzler and Betty J. Shue and a brother-in-law William L. Shue, Sr., in addition to other siblings.
Family will receive friends at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Tuesday August 30, 2022 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with services starting at 11:00 AM. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 1 PM.
Online condolences to the family may be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
