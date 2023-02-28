Donald Metz Beidler, 79, of Leola and later, Landis Homes, passed away on Saturday, February 25, following a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and their spouses.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Anita Joan (Freed), son Lorin (Emily) of Lancaster, daughter Leanne (Kevin Hersh) of Lancaster, and son Lyle (Melissa) of Akron as well as seven grandchildren: Berkeley and Willa Beidler, Kyra and Declan Hersh, Miranda, Kay, and Mae Beidler.
Born in Telford, PA, he was the son of the late Willard and Mamie Beidler. He is survived by two sisters, Darlene (Clyde) Alderfer of McCalisterville, PA and Thelma (James) Hunsberger of Mount Pleasant Mills, PA. He was preceded in death by four brothers: Murray (Joanna) of Randolph, VT, Willard, Jr. (Susan) of Florence, OR, David (Doreen) of White River Junction, VT and Rodney (Wendy) of Perkasie, PA
He was a devout member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church for nearly 60 years serving numerous functions, most notably teaching Sunday school to various age groups. He was a fervent supporter of Mennonite relief and development efforts, serving three years with Mennonite Voluntary Service in Winslow, Arizona and later spending a month out of most years of his retirement working for Disaster Service in various storm-ravaged communities in the southern United States.
Don graduated from Christopher Dock High School in Lansdale, PA and then from Millersville University in 1970. He taught industrial arts at Ephrata High School for six years before going on to sell farm equipment at Hoober Inc. of Intercourse for roughly 40 years.
An ardent golfer, Don and Anita played at least 18 holes of golf in all 50 states. In addition to golf, he loved hunting, woodworking, photography, making jewelry, singing and more than anything, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
A consummate craftsman, Don seemed able to teach himself to do nearly anything and then turn around and do it well; from home construction/renovation to making fine jewelry, from repairing the clothes dryer to replacing the engine in his VW Bug and from deft leatherwork to fine woodworking. But more than that, he will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and congregant and a man who embodied the Christian values he so cherished.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola. Family will greet friends on March 18 from 9-11 AM at the church. Live stream on Facebook or Youtube Via FHMC. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »