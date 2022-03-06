Donald Meserole, of Marietta, entered into rest at the Hershey Medical Center, on January 29, 2022. Throughout his 75 years he was a beloved son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and loyal friend. Born July 5, 1946, in New York City, he was the son of the late Arch K. Meserole III, DO, and Jean (Yackly) Meserole. He was also predeceased by a sister, Kathleen (Meserole) Myers, and a cousin, Kenneth Yackly. He is survived by his son Craig Meserole, grandsons Archer, Jackson, and Wyatt, by his brother Stephen Meserole (husband of Beverly), three nieces, Julie Boyer (wife of Darren), Heather O'Neill (wife of William, Jr.), and Larisa Garpstas (wife of Robert, Jr.), and one nephew, Neil Myers. He is also survived by Linda Yackly (Kenneth) and by stepsisters Linda Sauer (wife of Charles) and Charlene Mylin (wife of James).
Don graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1964. He then served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam War as an aircraft electrician aboard the USS Enterprise and USS Kitty Hawk. Following his discharge, he spent the majority of his working life in the construction industry as a mason, working in the mid-Atlantic region and in Louisiana.
Among his pursuits and interests-such as caving, surfing, and windsurfing-Don led an active, vital, and creative life and was always in contact with his many friends. As a self-taught craftsman, he built several competitive DN iceboats and his own windsurfing board (known affectionately to his friends as "the coffee-table"). In later years he became interested in building and flying model airplanes and enjoyed his afternoons on the hillside above Columbia overlooking the Susquehanna River. He will also be remembered for his love of sports cars. Starting with his red MGA through to his black Miata, he always seemed to have a convertible, or a GT parked in his driveway.
His competitive nature earned him recognition and victories in sailing, go-karting, and iceboating. Of these, his great love was racing and cruising on all manner of sailboats: sail-craft as small as windsurfers and Lasers through to 45-foot sloops on the local rivers, lakes, and the Chesapeake Bay. In co-ownership with his father and brother, their sloop provided years of family cruising on the Tred Avon and Choptank Rivers near Oxford, Maryland. One of his greatest joys in life was to be out on the water-whether liquid or frozen-enjoying the sunshine, wind, and companionship of others.
Don will be greatly missed by both friends and family, especially his son and grandsons who visited him every day. Don, may you rest in peace, enjoying new adventures, and reuniting with those who have passed before you.
Funeral and memorial services will be announced at a later date.
