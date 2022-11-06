Donald Martin "Donnie" Cochran, 60, of Reinholds, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at home.
He was born in Prince George's, Maryland, to W. Donald and Norma P. (Clark) Cochran and was the husband of Kathy Cochran with whom he shared 29 years of marriage.
A member of Denver Orioles Nest #54, Donnie enjoyed deep sea fishing, classic rock, animals and the outdoors. He worked hard and played hard.
Donnie proudly served in the U.S. Navy, aboard the USS Guadalcanal. He worked as a general contractor for many years.
In addition to his wife, Donnie is survived by son, Donald M. Cochran, daughter, Anna J. Cochran; 5 siblings, Susan, wife of Greg Steininger, George Gillis, husband of Gloria, Randy Gillis, Ruth Rudy, and William Cochran; any many nieces and nephews.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
