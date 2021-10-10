Donald M. Rohrer, 87, of Lancaster, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was the loving husband of Lois E. Demmy Rohrer, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. He was born in Strasburg, son of the late Raymond and Ethel Rohrer.
He attended the West Lampeter High School, and prior to that the Walnut Run one room school house.
Surrounded by the farming life, Don was a master tobacco farmer, which led him to receive numerous first place tobacco awards both at the West Lampeter Fair and the Pennsylvania State Farm Show. The Strasburg community enjoyed his sweet corn, collie pups, and the meat from his black angus steers. Don was a pro at balancing the farm life and family life, by being present at both sporting events and musicals of his children and grandchildren. Don took great pride in his three girls, their husbands, and his five grandchildren. A Christmas tradition the family will long cherish is hearing Dad reading the story of Christ’s birth in Luke 2, from his weathered Bible. If you knew Don you knew your first greeting was a hug or a strong handshake. No one was a stranger; everyone was a friend.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Lois, are daughters Terri (Donn) Ridley, Mount Joy, Gail (Ray) Lanas, Lancaster, Dawn (Steve) Groff, Lancaster; five grandchildren, Courtney (Adam) Ridley Phillips, Taylor (Amy) Groff, Erin (Michael) Rettew, Lauren Lanas, and Raymond Lanas. Donald also is survived by three brothers and one sister. He was preceded in death by two brothers.
Services will be held at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA on Monday, October 18, 2021 beginning at 3:00 pm with visitation from 1:30 until time of service. Masks are requested at this indoor service. A private internment for the family will take place following the service. To honor Dad, please consider doing a kind act for one of your precious family members or friends. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »