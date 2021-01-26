Donald M. Dickson

Donald M. Dickson

Donald M. Dickson, 91, of Willow Street, PA, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior, Sunday, January 24, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late John and Margaret Dickson.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth C. Dickson of 66 years; his daughter, Donna Arters (Rob); his grandchildren, David and Timothy (Joanna) Arters; and his great- grandchildren, Ruth and Isaiah.

Funeral Services will be private.

Please makes donations to Harvest Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, PA.

