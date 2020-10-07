Donald Leon "Don" Miller, 89, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly with his wife by his side on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John N. and Lillian (Weidman) Miller. Don was the husband of Carol (Smith) Miller with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage this past May 6th.
Don was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School Class of 1949. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Don retired from the U.S. Postal Service and previously worked at Olmstead Air Force Base. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy which was very important to him. Don enjoyed "playing in the dirt" in his huge garden, crossword puzzles, and managing a small Christmas tree farm.
Surviving in addition to his wife Carol, are four children, David M. Miller, husband of Lisa of Temple, PA, Susan L. Craine, companion of Patrick Gerlach of Mount Joy, Laurie A. Miller, wife of Timothy of Palmyra, and Beth A. Parker, wife of Thomas of Mountville; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, William J. Miller.
Family and friends are invited to an outdoor drop in visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1973 Iron Bridge Road, Columbia, PA 17512 from 2 PM to 4 PM. Casual dress and masks are requested. Parking is available across the street at Newtown United Methodist Church. A memorial service honoring Don's life will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or Lancaster Farmland Trust, 125 Lancaster Ave., Strasburg, PA 17579. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com