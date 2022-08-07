Donald Lee Cazad, 50, of Landisville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Born in San Antonio, TX, he was the son of Kay Frances Cazad (Cobb) and the late Richard Lee Cazad.
Donald enjoyed spending time with his children, he will be dearly missed at their sporting events, especially at youth baseball. Donald loved watching his two favorite teams, the Pittsburg Steelers and the Baltimore Orioles. He also liked spending time with his family at the beach in the Outer Banks and the Caribbean.
He is survived by his wife Catherine E. Cazad, his two children, Caitlin Cazad, and Aidan Cazad.
Donald was preceded in death by his brother Phillip Cazad.
Services will be private.
Please omit flowers, the family requests donations to the Mountville Youth Athletic Association, PO Box 415, Mountville, PA 17554. Please make checks payable to "MYAA" and put "Memory of Don Cazad" in the memo line.
