Donald L. Yost, age 90, formerly of Gap, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. He was the husband of the late Betsie L. Birchfield Yost who passed away on January 21, 2006 and the late Janet Wise Yost who passed away on June 16, 2013. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elmer and Fannie Oehme Yost.
He worked for the Philadelphia Electric Company in their gas department. Don honorably served his country in the United States Navy During the Korean War. In his free time, he loved bowling, playing cards, watching football and baseball, and playing Gap Hardball in his earlier years. He was a member of the Skerrett Masonic Lodge #343 in Cochranville.
Surviving is a son: Michael E., husband of Beverly Summers Yost of Honey Brook, 2 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, and a sister: Evelyn Yost of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a son, D. Kevin Yost, and a sister, Clara E. "Toot" Petit de Mange.
A masonic service will take place on Wednesday, July 6th at 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana. There will be a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family in the Zeltenreich United Church of Christ Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's honor to the Masonic Village of Pennsylvania, C/O Office of Gift Planning, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, to be used for the Masonic Children's Home. shiveryfuneralhome.com