Donald L. Welsh, 82, passed away on September 7, 2022 at Garden Spot Village. He was born in Lancaster on July 25, 1940 and was the son of the late Anna (Welsh) Eshelman and Charles Eshelman.
He is survived by his wife: Julia (Bender) Welsh, daughter: Karen Lynn of Hendersonville, TN, sister: Freda Eshelman Pletcher wife of Jim and brother: Gregory Eshelman.
Don graduated from Garden Spot High School is 1958 and served in the Army for two years. He was a Mason with the Ephrata Lodge and a Shriner. He received a Certificate of Achievement in Data Processing from F&M, where he taught computer concepts in the evening division. Don was employed by Goodville Mutual Insurance Co. and Old Guard Mutual Insurance Company. Upon retirement, he earned his auctioneer license and worked at the Leola Produce Auction.
Don was very active in the New Holland Community and served as Chair of the Parade for the New Holland Farmers Fair. He was instrumental in the great success of the annual auction to benefit the ELANCO Library. He served on the Zoning Board for many years and played a vital role in the establishment of the New Holland Area Historical Society Museum, where he served as Chairman of the Board.
In retirement, he spent many winter in Florida, where he played golf and took up pickle ball. He started pickle ball classes at the park and the YMCA to further the popularity of the game in New Holland. Don is a member of the Leola United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557 on September 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM with a visitation from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM followed by a luncheon ad visitation with family. The family would like to extend a special appreciation to the caring staff in the Fallcrest unit of Garden Spot Village. A private interment will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Don's memory to the New Holland Area Historical Society or the ELANCO Library.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com