Donald L. Weist, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Jacob and Clara (Brightbill) Weist, and was the husband of Nancy L. (Blough) Weist.
Donald attended Juniata College for two years until he was drafted to serve his country in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, he returned to Ephrata and joined his father's business, JS Weist Electric. In subsequent years, he and his brother Glenn continued with the business, changing the name to Weist Bros Electric, where he continued as the owner/operator for 45 years until retirement. Donald was a lifelong member of the Ephrata Church of the Brethren. As a member of the Akron Lions Club, he spent many years flipping toasted cheeseburgers and providing electrical service to their stand at the Ephrata Fair.
He was a dedicated and beloved husband, father and grandfather who experienced great joy spending time with his family. As an avid life-long golfer, he cherished all of his golfing friends who referred to him as "Big D", and had great memories of their annual golf trips to Myrtle Beach.
Don was also a big Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed following all the teams and supplying his commentary on how to win more championships. The highlight of his sports dedication finally arrived when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Wendy, wife of Thomas Zemanick of Elverson, a son, Matthew, husband of Kelly Weist of Downingtown; two stepsons, Christopher, husband of Michelle Cable of Denver, Timothy, husband of Mandy Cable of Akron; seven grandchildren, Rachel, Brianna, Jillian, Eve, Taylor, Samuel, and Evelyn; a sister, Erla Mae, wife of Lew Bowman, and a brother, Glenn, husband of Nancy Weist. He was also loved by his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Weist.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service to be held at Foxchase Golf Club's open-air pavilion, 300 Stevens Rd., Stevens, PA on Wednesday, August 12 at 5:00 pm. Drop-ins also welcome. A private graveside gathering will be held at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be made to the Ephrata Church of the Brethren Deacon Benevolent Fund, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522 or Lancaster Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
The family would like to thank the Lancaster Cancer Center and Lancaster Hospice and Community Care for their wonderful dedication and care.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »