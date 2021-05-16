Donald L. Walters, 84, of Willow Valley, passed away on April 26, 2021. Dr. Walters was born in 1937 in Indiana. He received the bachelor's and master's degree from Indiana University and the Doctor of Education from the University of Miami, Florida. He joined Temple University in 1966 where he served as a professor of educational administration and held the Charles G. Erny professorship in Education. His service included head of the Department of Educational Administration and president of the Temple University Faculty Senate.
Upon retiring, Dr. Walters lectured for community course at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort and volunteered at the Coastal Discovery Museum, Hilton Head Island. While residing in Lancaster, he enjoyed volunteering at Wheatland, Rock Ford, Boehm's Chapel and Historic Walking Tours.
He was married to the late Nina Cyhanenko. He survived by a son, Mark, who resides in Maryland. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a member of the United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to any of the above organizations. "Praise God from whom all blessings flow."
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at West Willow Valley United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at 1 PM at Glenwood Memorial Gardens, 2321 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA.
