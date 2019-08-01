On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Donald L. Summers, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 72 years. Don will be forever remembered by his wife Doris (nee Koser), his children, Erin (Jimmy) and Adam, grandson Tyler, and by his brother Jerry (Laurie). Don will also be forever remembered by his cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family, dear friends, and his "work family" at New Holland Auto Group. He is preceded in death by his mother Ruby, father Floyd and his twin brother, Ron.
Don passed away peacefully with his family by his side. His family wishes to extend a special "thank you" to the wonderful people at Hospice in Mount Joy, PA for their loving care and support during his final days.
A Memorial Gathering for friends and family will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 East Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made out to and mailed to The Salvation Army at 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 with "In Memory of Donald Summers" in the memo line. To leave an online condolence, please visit
