YORK – Donald L. Strausbaugh, 89, passed away peacefully at Autumn House East on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in York, he was the son of the late Alpheus and Blanche (Hoover) Strausbaugh. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sara (Innerst) Strausbaugh.
He graduated from North York High School in 1949 and served in the United States Marine Corps during The Korean War. He was employed by Edgcomb Steel Company for over 37 years, retiring in 1991. In retirement, he served faithfully with the York County Veteran's Honor Guard – taking part in a total of 5,886 funerals! Don was a founding and active member of Pleasureville American Legion, Post 799, a member of the Marine Corps League of York, and a member of Pleasureville United Methodist Church. Above all else, he treasured spending time with family. On a nice day with nothing else on his agenda, he was always up for a drive in the country and some reminiscing about his years living and working on the family farm overlooking North York on West Ninth Avenue.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Angela Wanner and her husband David of Landisville; a son, Jed Strausbaugh and his wife Carlene of York; one grandson; two granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and a sister, Joann Snyder of York. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gene; and a sister, Doris Smith.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 1045 Ridgewood Road, York with Rev. Danielle Neff officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:00 AM Friday at the Church. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery with full military honors presented by York County Veteran Honor Guard. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions may be made in Don's memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Alzheimer's Disease & Related Disorders Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
