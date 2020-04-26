Donald L. Stock, Sr., 84, of Lancaster, passed away on April 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Gladys Mae Stock. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Dorothy M. (Graham) Stock.
He spent much of his career with both Central Paper Box Company and Shenk's Extract.
He is survived by his two sons, Donald L. Stock, Jr. and David H. Stock. Also surviving are three grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and a brother, Thomas Stock.
A graveside service will occur at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
