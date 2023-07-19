My husband, Donald L. Spade, the love of my life, passed away in the comfort of his home at age 73 on Sunday July 16,2023 after a four-year battle with brain cancer. Born as the youngest of four children in Strasburg, PA, to the late Ted and Jennie Spade. He would have celebrated 34 years of marriage with his loving wife Carol Tompkins Spade in September.
He retired from PPL after working there for many years as an Electrician. The only thing he missed was the friendships he created there.
Donald enjoyed attending car shows with his antique 1931 Ford for which he won many trophies. He loved fishing, boating, and his dog "Remington", in his free time he would just putter around at home where he enjoyed being the most. Donnie was one of those men who knew someone everywhere he went. He will truly be missed.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his brother, Jim (Sue) Spade, and his sister Mary Jane Lehman, and many nieces and nephews, Steve Spade, Connie Groff, Lisa Spade, Kelly Joe Gockley, and eight grandnieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Donald is preceded in death by his two brothers, Charlie Spade, Bill Spade, and Bill's wife Ruthie Spade, and their daughter Debbie Spade.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Donnie's Memorial Service at Saint James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday July 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Shayna Watson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service.
Please visit Donald's Memorial Page at:
