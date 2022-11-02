Donald L. Smith, Jr. 67, of Maytown, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022 at home. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Donald, Sr. and Jeanne Smith. Donald was described as larger than life. He could always be seen on his Harley Davidson when the weather was nice or playing cards with friends at the Club in Marietta. Donald was a mechanic, taught himself guitar, liked watching NASCAR and completing the crossword puzzles in the paper. Donald always was the cook, as he said Diane couldn't cook. He went by many names such as Don, Donnie, Smitty, Baby Cakes, Pap, and Dad. (There are others but not appropriate for this). Donald was a member of many social clubs including the American Legion Post 466, Moose, Eagles, and SBA.
Donald is survived by his spouse of 20 years, Diane Garland, and his daughter Rebecca Deitz. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Madison, Andrew, and surrogate grandchildren, Esteban, Manny, Millie, and Gabe. He leaves behind his precious dogs Max, Cooper, and Bella. He also had multiple inside and outside cats and his rats. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Smith.
A public visitation for Donald will be held from 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, lungcancerresearchfoundation.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville