Donald L. Singletary of East Earl, died May 6, 2021 at the age of 86 years. Don was born August 18, 1934 in St. Charles, IL. Doc, as he was affectionately called, enjoyed sports, golf, travel and spending time with his family. Donald graduated from the University of Illinois with a Doctorate of Veterinarian Medicine. He spent his career as a poultry veterinarian.
Along with Catherine (Bortoli), his wife for 62 years, Don's life will continue on in the hearts of his loving children: Jeffrey Singletary (Linda) of Lebanon, IN and Sherie Singletary of Coopersburg, PA and Suzanne Heinbach-Potteiger (Jim Potteiger) of New Holland, PA and Anne Chadwell-Slutz (David Slutz) of Bethlehem, PA. He had loving 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Lee Singletary (Frances Wedecky) and grandson, Dario Datis.
Thank you for all the compassionate care received from Hospice and Community Care and to wonderful neighbors, especially Faye Woods and Florence Platt.
A private family burial is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.