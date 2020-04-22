Donald L. "Mopper" Mahan, 73, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at home. He was husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Markley Mahan with whom he was married 52 years. Born in and a lifelong resident of Columbia, he was the son of the late Richard and Dorothy Goldsborough Odenwalt.
Mopper retired from Armstrong World Industries after 25 years of service where he worked in the laboratory. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Ranger. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and spending time at the family camp in Clearfield County. He was also a life member of the Susquehanna Fire & Rescue Company #4 (Hambones), and loved watching old black and white cowboy movies.
He will be remembered by his family as devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife are his children, Tina, wife of James Zarfoss, Jr.; Jesse, husband of Julie Mahan; Dustin Risberg; five grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; sisters, Rose, wife of John Kramer and Barbara Odenwalt. His siblings, Ralph ‘Mop" Mahan husband of Sally (Eckman) Mahan, John "Jack" Mahan husband of Ruth (Swarr) Mahan, and Patricia Greenawalt preceded him in death.
Following a private family viewing, graveside services will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery on Friday, April 24, 2020 with the Rev. Stephen Kelley, officiating. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. If desired, contributions in Donald's memory may made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604 or to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512.
Online condolences to the family may be made at
A living tribute »