Donald L. Miller, 87, of Wrightsville died December 23, 2022 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab Center. He was the husband of the late Virginia "Ginny" (Habecker) Miller. They were married for 63 years prior to her death in 2021.
Born April 7, 1935 in Lower Windsor Township, York County, he was the son of the late Harry M. and Elma M. (Tschopp) Miller.
Donald served in the U.S. Naval Reserves and then the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a lifetime butcher for various companies in York County.
Donald was a lifetime member of Fairmount United Methodist Church. He loved working in his gardens and baking, especially his sugar cakes. Donald traveled with his wife, visiting 48 states and many countries abroad. He was a member of the Abel-Poff-Leithiser Post 469 American Legion of Wrightsville and the Columbia VFW Post 2435. He was an over 50-year Mason and was a member of the Columbia Lodge # 286, F&AM.
Donald is survived by his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairmount United Methodist Church, 5835 Furnace Road, York with Kerry White officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery with a flag folding presentation by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount United Methodist Church, 5835 Furnace Road, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
