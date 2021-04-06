Donald L. Miller, Sr.

Donald "Don" L. Miller, Sr., 76, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at home.
Born in Fannettsburg to the late Dale B. and Laura B. (Sanford) Miller, he was the husband of Barbara A. (Zeger) Miller with whom he would have celebrated 54 years of marriage next month.
He was a member of Highpoint Community Church.
Don was a purchasing agent for CB Tool, Lancaster, before retiring. He enjoyed reading, watching western movies and was an avid NASCAR and Washington Redskins Fan. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Haiti doing missions work. Don was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by four sons, David C., husband of Kay (Bailey) Miller of Akron, Kenneth M., husband of Stacie (Reitzel) Miller of Shippensburg, Donald, Jr., husband of Lynn (Schmidt) Miller of Lititz, Kevin D., husband of Tracey (Groff) Miller of Leola; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several step-grand- and great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward F., husband of Betty (Smith) Miller of Pensacola, FL, and two sisters, Glenda M., wife of John Scott of Chambersburg, Debera K. Miller of Fannettsburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard G. Miller.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 6 to 7 PM at Highpoint Community Church, 18 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 7:00 PM with Pastors Arnold Wheatley and Kevin Sylvester officiating. Interment will be private in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, Chambersburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don's memory may be made to Highpoint Community Church ,18 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522 or Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA, 15212.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.