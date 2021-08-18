Donald L. Meshey, Sr., 67, of Lancaster, went into the arms of Jesus, August 11, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lawrence H. and Ruth (Brodhecker) Meshey. He was the loving husband of Edith (Hipple) Meshey for over 30 years.
Donald attended J. P. McCaskey High School and attended classes at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, where he obtained his certification as an industrial electrician. He was a lifetime member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lancaster. He will be fondly remembered for his great sense of humor and being the life of the party. He enjoyed karaoke, doo wop music and his dogs. He was also a Lincoln enthusiast which he passed on to his daughter.
He will be sorely missed by his wife, 2 children, a sister, a host of nieces and nephews as well as extended family and several lifelong friends.
A Celebration of Donald's life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11 AM at the Christ United Methodist Church, 935 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 10 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or the Humane League of Lancaster, support.humanepa.org.
